Do you worry about your faith amid the crisis of life? Many seem to promote doubt and undermine faith. Can your faith withstand this onslaught? The foundation of the Gospel is faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Faith means recognizing God’s faithfulness and believing Him. The Biblical “faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen” (Hebrews 11:1); it is based on the sure, unchanging promises of the faithful God who is completely trustworthy. “Without faith, it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him” (verse 6). How can we increase our faith? Our faith in God grows as we study and believe His Word. (Romans 10:17). When we are in his Word, our faith grows. When we are not, it decreases. The Spirit of God enlightens our mind, and we become aware that “all the treasures of knowledge and wisdom are in Jesus Christ” (Col.2:3). Are you abiding in God’s Word? In our journey with the Lord Jesus Christ, we develop a history with God. As we experience His deliverance and guidance, it gives us confidence that God is with us and will continue to do so. Do you remember God’s acts of faithfulness to you? Our faith in God increases as we walk with those who have great faith in God. Like iron sharpening iron, they sharpen us (Prov. 27:17). In the same way, when we walk with those who don’t trust God, our trust decreases (Prov. 13:20). Who are you walking with? Are you growing in your faith in the living God revealed in Jesus Christ? Growing in faith helps us to serve the common good rather than focus on me, my and mine. Learn to wait upon the living God who hears and answers and cares for all!