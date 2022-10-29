Raj was worried about his future. His medical report brought waves of fear crashing over him. Last year, his father had passed away because of lung cancer and now he was sick.

All of us are familiar with feelings of fear and uncertainty. “What’s going to happen now?” is a thought that has crossed our minds many a time. In the Bible, we read about King David and how he dealt with situations that would leave many of us paralyzed with fear.

Boldly he asks, “The LORD is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The LORD is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” David knew who his God was and therefore he did not fear. The fact that he knew God changed his perspective about his situation.

We are more prone to fear when we have placed our faith, our sense of identity, and security, in something or someone other than our Creator God. If my work defines me and if it’s taken away, what will I have left? David, had a single-minded devotion towards God; His sole desire in life was to be forever in the presence of God and behold His beauty (Ps 27:4). It is worth asking ourselves whether we have ever beheld God’s beauty. Have we spent time in the great outdoors in awe of the world God has created, and more importantly, in awe of Him?

The world offers many quick fixes for beauty but true beauty is only found in the Lord Jesus, who though He had never sinned, died in our place so that we can have a relationship with Him and walk without fear. King David wrote, “Wait on the LORD, be of good courage, and He shall strengthen your heart; Wait, I say, on the LORD!” (Ps. 27:14). Let us with confidence wait on the Lord, knowing that He is worthy of our trust.