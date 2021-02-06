Negotiations do not mean coming to the table to serve an ultimatum to the other side: it’s my way or the high way.

The tense impasse between the farmers and the government does not augur well for the country. As the situation stands now there are no winners in sight—only losers. If no solution is reached, the government, the farmers and the nation as a whole stand to lose.

The farmers’ protest is a national calamity; a Shakespearian tragedy wherein a well-intentioned government finds itself inadvertently pitted against an army of simple-minded farmers who rightly or wrongly believe that their interests are being jeopardized by the three farm bills passed by the Narendra Modi government in September last year. Aggravating this equation is a complex set of dynamics effected by marginalized vested interests who see in this an opportunity to further their own anti-government agenda.

With the shocking events of 26 January, the hitherto peaceful protest has taken an ominous turn with the potential to snowball into something far bigger, far different and far more serious than what its leaders had imagined; the possibility of partisan undertones cannot be ruled out. On 26 January, at least momentarily, vandalism took centre-stage and unruly elements seized the initiative to script a frightful narrative that saw the hallowed symbol of our national independence being desecrated.

We are at a dangerous and critical crossroads and it is imperative that we salvage the situation. Both the government and the farmers must take a step back, do some serious introspection and come back to the negotiating table with only the interest of the country in mind.

For that to happen a lucid analysis of the events so far is vital.

The label protest by itself does not sanctify an opposing view or make it right. To be valid a protest must be grounded in facts and logic, driven by good intentions and conform to the principle of non-violence.

There is near unanimity among experts that the agricultural sector in India is in need of dire reform and most people in the know do agree that the changes incorporated in the Farm Bills will have a salutary effect on farmers. The farmers, however, are not convinced and appear to have genuine concerns about the impact of these reforms and the government is duty bound to allay their apprehension.

To an impartial observer the government does not come across as insensitive. In fact, the government has had 11 rounds of talks with farmers and has made several generous offers that include a written assurance on the MSP, parity between APMC markets and private markets through similar cess, registration of private traders, dispute resolution via civil courts, continuation of electricity subsidies and others.

As a last resort the government even agreed to put the laws on hold for 18 months. This message was reiterated by none other than the Prime Minister himself when he addressed an all-party meeting on 30 January.

The government has tried to reach out to the farmers in the current Budget as well. Budget 2021 allows APMCs access to agriculture infrastructure fund (AIF) for development of marketing infrastructure in mandis to put to rest the concerns of farmers regarding the viability of mandis in the new environment.

The Supreme Court too has intervened in this matter. Calling its order, “extraordinary” the SC stayed the implementation of the three laws and set up an expert committee to hear both sides of the matter. The directive to the four-member committee of experts was “to listen to the grievances of the farmers on the farm laws and the views of the government and make recommendations”.

The overall approach of the government has been one of accommodation and restraint. During the fracas on Republic Day, the Delhi Police were under strict orders not to fire despite the violence perpetrated by the protestors; no less than 350 police personnel suffered injuries as they tried to maintain control without resort to force; a testimony to the respect that the government has for the farmers.

A protest on this scale is an open invitation to anti-social elements and our hostile neighbours to fish in troubled waters and it is the responsibility of the organizers to exhibit appropriate caution in strategizing their protest. Intelligence reports indicated that over 300 Twitter handles had been generated in Pakistan between 13 January-18 January to create disturbance during the tractor rally. The call for a “Chakka Jam” on 6 February provided another opportunity for anti-social elements to hijack the movement.

The Sikhs, who form the bulk of the protestors are a hard-working, sincere and upstanding community whose debt to Indian society and the nation from Mughal times to the present is invaluable and unrequitable; they are the first among equals. But let us be clear about one thing. This is not a Sikh issue and let us not make it one. The government must rein in its loose cannons and refrain from making comments that can inflame the situation. The media, the opposition and the protestors as well must demonstrate due responsibility in this regard.

Negotiations involve give and take. Negotiations do not mean coming to the table to serve an ultimatum to the other side: it’s my way or the high way. The maximalist demand for repeal of the laws has more important ramifications than a mere ego setback to the government. Such a decision would be tantamount to a body blow to the democratic process and erode the power of Parliament. Additionally, it would set a bad precedent for the future. The message that would go out is that street politics is supreme and can trump Constitutionally enacted laws.

The Supreme Court intervention is a face-saving measure for both parties. The SC concluded that farmers’ bodies should “perceive” the “extraordinary” stay as an achievement of their peaceful protest “at least for the present”. It also exhorted the organisers to “encourage” their members to go home to their livelihoods, and thus, protect their lives and health and that of others too.

Both the government and farmers must heed this sane advice in the interest of the nation. That is the way forward.