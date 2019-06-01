Why do the followers of Christ struggle with fear? The words of Jesus “Fear not little flock; for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the Kingdom” (Luke 12:32), implies that the disciples were fearful but we don’t have to be.

The reason why the Lord Jesus needed to speak these words was because fear was public enemy Number one then, just as it is today.

Jesus says, “I tell you, friends, do not fear those who kill the body, and after that have no more that they can do.”

This implies that we are prone to fear death—especially death by persecution.

In difficult circumstances Jesus advocates we need to have faith in God. Worry is a great sin against God.

If we worry we can’t trust, if we trust we can’t worry. The Lord Jesus knows what is in the hearts of men and women, and He knows that anxiety, worry, fear is a destroyer of men and women’s souls.

“Worry is the interest we pay on tomorrow’s troubles.” We’re already paying for things that we think are going to happen, and of course most of them never materialise – yet we worry about them nevertheless.

Following Jesus means to live as children of the kingdom of God. This involves as Jesus said, “to take up your cross and follow him” (Mark 8:34). The values of God’s kingdom are truth, peace, justice and reconciliation. No wonder Jesus called his disciples, “You are the light of the world,” “You are the salt of the earth.”

It is the Father’s good pleasure that we receive the Kingdom. Let us fix our eyes on Jesus and not on the storm that surrounds us.

Jesus has promised, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” The presence, power and peace of God is with us always! Let us fix our eyes on Jesus and overcome fear of man.