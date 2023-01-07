Sadhu Sundar Singh had a habit of spending two hours daily in prayer and meditation. No wonder his life and witness continue to speak to us even today. This leads Kiran to wonder why, when God promises all of us free access into His presence and the power of the Holy Spirit to fill our lives and flow through us to bless others, yet we settle for crumbs. We foolishly ignore the Holy Spirit to work in us. Is our life prepared to feast on the abundance God has prepared for us? As the Bible says, “Do not get drunk with wine, for that is debauchery, but be filled with the Spirit.” (Ephesians 5:18).

We struggle with our walk with God as we face alluring temptations to sin. We are enticed by Satan, who appears as an angel of light, promising pleasures yet leaving us in bondage to the addiction of sin, disharmony with God and people, spiritual dryness and death.

We are creatures of habit and conditioning. We often fail to follow through on our good intentions for our habits hold us captive. We have developed a life-style where we take God for granted. Are you aware of it? Yes, awareness is the first step to turning to God and abiding in Jesus. The oil of God’s blessing is unending but our capacity to receive it is limited. May we pray to God like Jabez: “Oh that you would bless me and enlarge my border, … and God granted what he asked” (1 Chronicles 4:10).

The Holy Spirit reveals to us the mystery of God, gives us victory over the temptation to sin and teaches us the do’s and don’ts of God’s kingdom. The power of the Holy Spirit convicts, teaches, equips, and empowers the people of God to grow in grace, proclaim the gospel and bless nations by sharing the love of God. The key to a fruitful life is spending time in God’s presence and meditating and obeying His Word.