Life is a race, and on its track, disheartening trials confront us. However, a great cloud of witnesses encourages us to fix our eyes on Jesus. Just when it seems our dreams are shattered, and loved ones lost; Jesus provides the needed stability! Our faith in Jesus fills us with joy for the living God revealed Himself in Jesus.

God’s word urges us: “Therefore since such a great cloud of witnesses surrounds us, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him, he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God” (Heb. 12:1-2). The heroes of faith witnessed to their faith by their words and life. Faith indeed is a settled confidence that the future God has promised us, will happen. Jesus joyfully gave Himself as a sacrifice and was glorified by God.

The light of Jesus in our eyes is better than the wayward wandering of desires. There are two looks available to our soul; one is of our life with Christ and the other a baggage of wayward life of pride and self-sufficiency that clings to us. Christ Jesus heals a wounded, hardened heart and darkened mind. “Those who look to Him are radiant; their faces are never covered with shame” (Psalm 34:3). Jesus said, “I am the light of the world” (John 8:12), and therefore, a steady look at Christ makes the mist of darkness flee away from us.

Single-minded devotion to Christ is essential for the joy of the Lord to fill our lives. We cannot make resolutions today and some others tomorrow; for all these are like morning clouds and early dew, that will pass away. Let’s fix our eyes on Jesus. As we cling closely to Jesus, the Holy Spirit heals and transforms us into the likeness of Jesus.