Jane experienced freedom in her life when she repented and received God’s offer of full and free forgiveness in Christ Jesus. Having received the grace and mercy shown to her, she is always able to make a new beginning with God and others. Her gratitude for Jesus’ sacrificial death on her behalf brims over in thankfulness. Jane encourages others as well to live in freedom and joy that further breeds forgiveness. As God’s word teaches, “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).

Jesus taught us that our forgiving others is essential for our own forgiveness. “For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins” (Matthew 6: 14-15). This is a challenging truth that calls for humility.

If we have resentment and bitterness in our hearts, it’s time to give it over to God. Let God heal us and give us the ability to forgive. Are there people we need to forgive? As the Bible teaches, “Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you” (Eph. 4:31-32).

We should never take sinful behaviour lightly. As God’s word teaches, “So watch yourselves. If your brother or sister sins against you, rebuke them; and if they repent, forgive them. Even if they sin against you seven times in a day and seven times come back to you saying ‘I repent,’ you must forgive them” (Luke 17:3-4).

How many times we have messed up; yet each time, God is there with open arms to offer forgiveness. Isn’t it true, that it is much easier to extend forgiveness to others when we consider the amazing grace we have received.