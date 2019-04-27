Joel is amazed that the fragrance of Christ is one of the great characteristics that God wants to build into our lives by His grace. “Now thanks be to God who always leads us in triumph in Christ, and through us diffuses the fragrance of His knowledge in every place. For we are to God the fragrance of Christ” (2 Corinthians 2:14-16).

This spiritual aroma, which results from our encounter with Christ, blesses the heart of God. “For we are to God the fragrance of Christ.” The Father loves to see the life of His Son being expressed in and through our daily living.

This spiritual aroma of Christ influences every person we meet. “God…through us diffuses the fragrance of His knowledge in every place.” This includes both those who know Christ and those who do not. “For we are to God the fragrance of Christ among those who are being saved and among those who are perishing.”

Joel never forgets that for the fragrance which emanates from our lives, we are not the cause. God is the active agent, working in and through us by His Holy Spirit to bring about this heavenly scent. “Now thanks be to God who…through us diffuses the fragrance of His knowledge.” This work of God’s grace is available to us every day we live and every place we go: “the fragrance of His knowledge in every place.” Our words and our deeds must line up with each other and the Bible. Hypocrisy is as pungent of a smell as a whole bottle of perfume. The fragrance of Christ emitting through us will draw people to seek abundant life that Christ gives to all by His grace.

As the followers of Christ, we are called to diffuse a steady flow of Christ’s love, and work for common good. To draw people to Him by the sweet aroma of God’s grace and truth and compassion. Let’s diffuse God’s love in a gentle, loving way and not be overbearing with our presentation of Christ.