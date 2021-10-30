Serena rejoices in her relationship with Jesus Christ as she ponders over the remarkable statement of the victory Jesus made: “So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed” (John 8:36). Freedom in Christ adds meaning to life and the decisions one makes, and Serena’s life is a testament to that. Earlier she would worry about people’s reactions, but she is learning to be less anxious. God’s grace is ever available to guide and empower her as she seeks to fulfil God’s purposes for her life. However, she is mindful of never taking her freedom for granted and remains vigilant lest she slips into ways of bondage. As. the apostle Paul encourages, “It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery” (Galatians.5:1).

Jesus sets us free from the penalty of sin. Some fear they are reaping their past karma now and will reap present karma in the future. However, it’s with gratitude that we remember “Jesus died for our sins” (1 Cor.15:3, 5:21). He had no sin, and we find righteousness through Christ and his sacrifice. Isn’t it reassuring to know that we are no longer separated from the life of God, and we don’t have to fight our battles in our strength?

Jesus breaks the slavery of wayward life. Jesus frees us from the chief authority that our sinful egoistic nature exercises over our life. However, nothing can keep us captive if we have experienced the freedom Jesus brings when we become children of God (John 1:12). Failures are never final—God’s amazing grace empowers us as we triumph over temptations

Jesus gives freedom to love. As we receive our divine nourishment from the Word and the Spirit of God, our freedom is made visible as our faith works itself out in love (Gal. 5:6).