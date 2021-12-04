Jason is not the best songwriter or singer in the world, yet what attracts one to him is his gratitude and spontaneous praise to God. His fresh awareness and experience of God’s love has transformed him.

A new song can issue from all of us as we too gain a fresh awareness of God’s love demonstrated in Jesus’ life and teachings. Jesus reveals the awesome truth of God’s willingness to suffer with us and for us. Remember, a God who cannot suffer cannot love either. A good number of songs have risen from those going through tough times, fully aware of God’s presence and power upholding them. The undying hope they experienced amid pain and suffering radiates love and hope for others. This hope comes because of faith in Christ Jesus, who lives in us by His Spirit.

One of Jason’s favourite Bible portions is Psalm 93:1-3: “Oh, sing to the Lord a new song! Sing to the Lord, all the earth. Sing to the Lord, bless His name, proclaim the good news of His salvation from day to day. Declare His glory among the nations, His wonders among all peoples.” We must notice the widening circle in these verses, from personal awareness to awareness of God’s love, grace and glory among all nations.

Let’s not hide our light under a bushel; rather, let our worship of the living God who loves the whole world, be demonstrated through our lives in word and deed. Mother Teresa worked among the poorest of the poor day after day. What is the limit to our selflessly working beyond our comfort zone when interacting with the poor and severely disabled? A vibrant relationship with God will fill us with zeal in our heart and a song on our lips to love and serve people and work for justice, liberty, equality and freedom for all. Let a fresh experience of God’s love be our portion this Christmas season.