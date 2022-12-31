One of the fascinations of the New Year is receiving gifts. What are you asking God for in New Year? A mothers wish for lasting joy and peace in the family. Children, too, want a loving family and caring parents. The father asked for food, good education for the children and much more; the wish list can be never-ending.

What would you ask if God gave you a choice as He did in the case of King Solomon? Now Solomon did not have a problem with God at this stage of his rule the presence of God was fresh every day. In 1 Kings 3:5, we read, “Lord appeared to Solomon in a dream by night; and God said, ‘Ask what I shall give you.’” Amazing, indeed, when God asks what we want!

Jesus asked the same question to the blind Bartimaeus, “What do you want me to do for you?” (Mark 10:51). Astonishing, the Creator of the universe, stooped down to serve His creation! He, of course, asked for eyesight and received it. It was more than just physical sight; Bartimaeus had a personal experience of Jesus and became His follower.

Solomon’s road to the throne was rough. So God’s questions “What do you want?” penetrates the heart of our deepest desires and ambitions.

He asked God “for a discerning heart. It pleased God that Solomon had not asked for long life, riches, or the destruction of his enemies. So God said, “I will give you a wise and discerning heart.” (1 King 3:9-12). However, Solomon often lost the freshness of God’s presence and forsaking the living God he worshipped in the high place.

We all need the light of Jesus, a discerning heart and divine wisdom. However, for this to happen, spend time with God and His Word every day and desire a discerning heart and wisdom. Never lose the freshness of God’s presence as you seek God and walk in integrity, simplicity and holiness.