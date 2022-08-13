Monty (name changed) mourns that he slipped into a culture where almost nothing shames or shocks and that he has truly forgotten how to blush. He lived a life accepting what was unacceptable and celebrating what was shameful; he did all this to be welcomed as cool among his peers. His friend circle took him deeper into the gutter of filth lined with drugs and fornication. Since he was tall, dark and handsome, he became a film star, and young students used to bunk classes to see his movies. He was a role model of fashion and that which was considered cool.

Monty fell into difficult times when he became addicted to drugs to such an extent that it impacted his personhood, and he could not act. His friends gradually left him as his money disappeared. Where would Monty find comfort? Well, Monty did find a place where he was accepted the way he was. One open-care-and-cure house run by Christians received him and started helping him to overcome his drug addiction. They pointed him to the way of Christ, full of faith, hope and love.

I met him sometime later at a prayer meeting where young people were excited to see their hero. Monty shared how his life was falling apart and how the love and care extended to him by believers in Christ Jesus transformed his life; Monty’s eyes were sparkling again. The voice was not an actor putting up a show but rather an honest man whose broken heart was now healed. Monty had a message of hope for all.

There are broken people all around us too. Can we say with Prophet Jeremiah, “Oh, that my head was a spring of water and my eyes a fountain of tears! I would weep day and night for the slain of my people” (Jer. 9:1). Are we sharing the message of hope with those around us?