Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (1869 – 1948) was born in Gujarat and after completing his early education there, he went to London to study law. After returning to India in 1891, he started attending the Bombay High Court. His first case was a simple one, for which he was offered a fee of Rs. 30. When this young inexperienced barrister of 22 stood up in court to argue his client’s case, he lost his nerve. His head reeled and his mouth went dry. Thoroughly abashed, he made a hasty exit. Subsequently he undertook no further litigation in that court.

In 1893, Gandhi accepted a year-long contract from an Indian firm in South Africa to work there as their legal representative in the city of Pretoria. In 1915 Gandhi returned to India from South Africa. In 1919, the Chauri Chaura incident gave him the opportunity to assume the leading role in Indian politics, and he later emerged as the greatest leader of India. It was during this period that Tagore conferred upon him the title of ‘Mahatma’.

The above event shows that failure does mean defeat. Failure can become a stepping stone to better things, provided the individual concerned does not lose courage and subsequently re-plans his course of action. It is a law of nature that the scope for achievement will always be greater than the quantum of failure. No failure can stop you in your quest for success, provided you maintain your positivity. If your first plan fails, that, in a way, is good news for you. For, according to the law of nature, your experience of failure will activate your mind. It will open up new windows that were hitherto closed. Your failure will spur you on to work in a more effective way and attain a resounding success. Thus, it is a blessing in disguise.

The journey of great achievement very often begins from great failure.