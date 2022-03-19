Sonia Gandhi became Congress president 24 years ago. Perhaps a world record for a democracy.

The Gandhi family, once adored and respected in large parts of India, is today looked upon as a liability by many members of the Congress party.

The Congress Working Committee is overflowing with political lightweights and accomplished sycophants. How did this lot get into the CWC? Courtesy the Gandhis.

Sonia Gandhi became Congress president in 1998—24 years ago. Perhaps a world record for a democracy. Gandhiji was Congress president once in 1924. Sardar Patel once in 1931. Nehru, Azad, Rajendra Prasad, Subhas Chandra Bose and Indira Gandhi came nowhere near even ten years.

Who is responsible for the recent electoral disaster in the elections held in five states? Let’s take Uttar Pradesh. Two seats out of 403. Who was the General Secretary in charge of UP? Shrimati Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Who vigorously pushed for Navjot Singh Sidhu to become President of the Punjab Congress—Shrimati Vadra. No one did more harm to the Punjab Congress than this former cricketer. He disobeyed the Chief Minister and went to Kartarpur Sahib, held Imran Khan’s hand and introduced him to India dignitaries present on the occasion. Sidhu embraced General Bajwa, head of the Pakistan Army. Did Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka reprimand Sidhu?

Throughout his tenure as PCC president he used foul language against the Chief Minister. Did the three Congress deities pull up the erratic individual? Not as far as I know.

On a visit to Hyderabad Sidhu on TV declared, “Captain is not my captain. My captains are Rahul and Priyanka.”

If, according to the fading trinity, Amarinder Singh is responsible for the party’s defeat in Punjab, who were responsible for the rout in UP, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand?

If one were to look for an expert and chronic intriguer, she is the one who has sat in the Rajya Sabha for 30 years.

This female announced that no Hindu could be president of the Punjab Congress. What about Bhim Sen Sachar—was he a Sikh?

Now I come to the G23. Kapil Sibal’s interview in the Indian Express was widely appreciated. He said what needed to be said. Manish Tewari’s critical candour is welcome. Members of the G23 should not even think of leaving the Congress. They can do much to reform, rejuvenate and revive the party. The dialogue between Sonia and Ghulam Nabi Azad should continue.

The Congress does face an acute dilemma. The Gandhis are an asset and also a liability. Sonia is an astute politician. In the CWC meeting she announced that she and her son and daughter would step down if the Party so desired. She knew the answer, “No, no, Madam, please keep leading us.”

The CWC now resembles a mini public meeting. It should urgently abandon the practice of having special invitees to attend CWC meetings. Their number keeps increasing. The CWC now resembles a jamboree.

The Congress party is reduced to ruling two states, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. At one time it was in office in every Indian state. On 29 December 1984, it had 414 members in the Lok Sabha. Today only 52…or is it 57? In 2014 the number was 42.

***

Russian President Vladimir Putin will go down in history as a destroyer of an independent, democratic country. Hundreds of children have been killed, millions of Ukrainians have become refugees, finding temporary homes in Poland, Romania, Slovakia. A few in Western Europe, the UK, Canada have offered to take in many.

The world now has two former comedians heading governments. Mr Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine has become a familiar name throughout the world. Sardar Bhagwant Mann who regaled his audiences is now Chief Minister of Punjab.

***

My wife and I spent a week in Chandigarh a few days back with Amarinder Singh, my wife’s younger brother. It was a melancholy visit. Amarinder lost his Patiala seat by 19,000 votes. An unusual experience for him.

Also staying with him was an engaging couple from New Delhi. They are friends of Raninder Singh, one of the outstanding shooters in the world. He is Amarinder’s son. Jitin Singh is a man of all seasons. He like me is a Stephanian. In his college days he was among the best squash players in India. He is not only witty but well informed about the politics, economic, business and media functioning or non-functioning. His attractive wife Rachna is a product of Miranda House, where she read History. It is unusual for people in their 80s and in 90s to make new friends. We took to Jitin and Rachna and they warmly reciprocated.