Priyanka discovered that being alone with God when there was no one to lean on is the single best thing that can happen to a person. Because when there’s no one else to lean on, you get to know Jesus truly well. Prophet Isaiah frankly spoke God’s word when he said, “Don’t put your trust in mere humans. They are as frail as breath. What good are they?” (2:22). Priyanka had to learn to trust in Jesus totally and gain her sense of value, worth, and confidence in Christ Jesus.

By clinging to Jesus, you can become genuinely rooted and grounded in the love of Christ, placing all of your confidence in Him, knowing that you are a child of God. As God’s word promises, “to all who did receive him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God” (John 1:12). Just imagine the Creator and sustainer of the whole universe welcoming you to accept His gracious invitation to be His child and live like one.

Knowing who you are in Christ, you are secure and free to do what Jesus is leading you to do, not living to impress people. The joy of this freedom comes to those who know Him personally and intimately. If you want to experience authentic security, righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Spirit, then put Jesus first in your life. In your conversations, your relationships in the family, how you prioritise your time, what you do with your finance, everything! The way you put Jesus first is by resisting temptations and the distractions of life and spending quality time with Him, and seeking to hear His voice. In worship and prayer, we experience God’s love and express our love for God. Don’t we desire to spend quality time with those we love, and Jesus is no exception? He is the source of all life, light and love. Having tasted the love of Jesus, you can’t refrain from sharing your life experience with others.