Mr Azad’s letter is the result of being repeatedly humiliated by Rahul Gandhi and his coterie, which includes his bodyguards.

It is the story of the week, regardless of what anyone might say. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad shot off his resignation letter to Congress “interim” President, Smt Sonia Gandhi, baring his heart and pain at being humiliated and ignored by the party, he, like many other Congressmen, had built. The Congressmen’s reaction to the story was not surprising and reeks of arrogance. The past eight years have shown, whenever someone has asked pertinent questions about the state of affairs in the party that person has been branded as selfish, opportunistic or at best, part of the “old guard”. It would be safe to say that Mr Azad’s letter is not the result of a denial of a Rajya Sabha seat but rather a result of being repeatedly humiliated by Rahul Gandhi and his coterie (which includes his bodyguards). The coterie thinks if they demolish Azad and questions his intentions they might get a seat at the table or a post within the party. What they don’t realise is that Azad’s resignation is a serious blow to the faction ridden party where elections have become a farce and there is no organisation or ideology. Congressmen who question Azad’s DNA or speak of his desire to keep his official Lutyens bungalow as the reason for the resignation do not realise their hypocrisy, especially when the Congress President and non-playing captain, Rahul Gandhi are dealing with an alleged case of corruption in the National Herald case. This is not the first time when lack of an organisational outlook and dialogue has been brought to the fore by the party leaders. Himanta Biswa Sarma was the first to raise the banner of revolt at the lack of respect to senior leaders within the party. Next came the G-23 leaders, who were hounded and ridiculed by their own party and questioned, even though they only desired reforms in the party. Next in line were Captain Amarinder Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjab, and then Sunil Jakhar followed. The Congress, in each case, responded with lack of respect for their former colleagues and comrades in arms, rather, Amarinder Singh was condemned and ridiculed, even though he had delivered electoral success in Punjab.

The Congress spokespersons constantly hurl insults at party colleagues and anyone who questions the leadership or the absence of Rahul Gandhi. His lack of accessibility to the rank and file of workers of the party is glaring and demonstrates a lack of any concern with the situation on the ground. Those questioning Mr Azad’s DNA have not responded to a single issue raised by Mr Azad in his letter—whether it is the lack of organisational reform, or the remote control format in which the party is being run. The Congress spokespersons rush to defend the Gandhi family at every public platform, whether the issue warrants it or not. The Congress does not intend to address a single issue raised by Mr Azad on the lack of institutional integrity, rather punish and demolish all the leaders, with equal measure those who dare question the party functioning. The Bharat Jodo Yatra by the Congress is problematic, especially when the Congress is facing revolts everywhere, especially since Congress workers are demoralised and rudderless because of the lack of leadership or any direction. Mr Azad’s track record ensures he will see a successful run in whatever path he chooses, but the Congress party’s response to their own former colleague is sad and disappointing. Mr Azad’s track record of the lone man in the valley supporting the Congress, given the risks involved, had proved his leadership and his ability to take on risks at a time no one came forward. The Prime Minister’s praise of Mr Azad’s leadership is a case in point.

What the Congress party and its spokespersons do not realise is, demolishing Mr Azad will not help them win elections or take on the BJP. It should serve as a warning to all Congressmen that the party is bereft of any inner-party democracy, that they have been turned against their own colleagues, people who they had worked with for decades and turned into people without any opinion or standing whatsoever.

Aishwarya Pandit Sharma is Associate Professor, Jindal Global Law School.