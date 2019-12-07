Kiran cannot believe how much her life has changed since she met Jesus. She can never thank God enough for making the first move toward us through Christ. We who were separated from the life of God (Eph. 4:18) are now recipients of God’s gracious love.

Kiran remembers feeling woefully lost when, in the past, she tried to find God on her own. Sometimes, her own ideas of seeking God bloated her pride and while at other times it left her afraid and in despair. She could not figure out how to reconcile with a Holy God, and experience freedom from all bondage. And then she heard about how God came seeking for lost humanity. Help had arrived.

God’s initiative to bring us back cost Him a high price. “God…reconciled us to himself through Christ…that is, in Christ God was reconciling the world to himself, not counting their trespasses against them” (2 Corinthians 5:18-19). God reached out to us because He loves us. Christ came into this world as a baby, lived a holy life, died for our sin, and rose again, in order to bring peace between God and all of creation.

“For God was pleased to have all his fullness dwell in him, and through him to reconcile to himself all things, whether things on earth or things in heaven, by making peace through his blood, shed on the cross” (Col. 1:19-20). Isn’t that amazing? Christ’s life work was to restore harmony between God and us and one another.

Jesus has restored what our sinful life had disrupted. Everything needed to be done has been completed; Christ has taken care of it all. However, we still have a part to play. We all must be personally reconciled to God. We must choose to accept this gift of peace offered to us in Jesus!

The gift of God in Christ brings love, joy and peace that surpasses all understanding. God’s gift is available to us today, as well.