King David facing life challenges, never stopped worshipping the God of holy love who is good both in nature and character. David sings in worship to “ Know that the Lord, he is God! It is he who made us, and we are his” (Ps. 100:3).

Indeed, God created a good world and gifted it to humanity to take care of it and for every person and world to flourish. Through a parable, Jesus narrated the goodness of God (Matthew 20).

One day early morning, a wealthy man entered the marketplace and hired people to work in his field for the agreed-upon wages. A few hours later, he went back again to get labourers, and the last men were hired just one hour before sunset. As the work period was over, the workers gathered to receive their wages, beginning with the last to join up to the first. And then Jesus added a surprise into the story. No matter how long they had worked that day, every man received the same wage: one day’s wages.

No wonder there was grumbling and finally, one labourer said, “These last have spent but one hour, and you have made them equal to us, who have borne the burden of the day and the scorching heat.” But the vineyard owner replied: “Didn’t we agree together on what I would pay you? I’ve kept my word to you. Now don’t begrudge my desire to be generous!

Let’s not forget the kindness of our Heavenly Father. Don’t we experience the providence of God every single day? No wonder David sings with total confidence the unchanging truth that goodness of God permeates every groove of reality! As worship arises from our heart, we experience God’s presence that fills our life with gratitude to share the resources of creation with all for the flourishing of every person and the world. The good Lord sent His Son Jesus to love and redeem us all. Truly God is good!