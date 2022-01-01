Christmas and New Year ring in newness. The birth of Jesus joyfully enables us to overcome loneliness and see above the demanding storms of life, which can easily blind us from seeing the face of Jesus, our Saviour and friend.

Jesus initiated the kingdom of God, a liberating reality amid a sea of despair. Things will change, a new day will dawn, God is the ruler of history. We do not blindly surrender to fate and throw our hands at how helpless and hopeless the situation is as if there is no alternate.

Jesus stood before His accusers and spoke about the way of love, truth, justice and peace, the way of the kingdom of God.

The start of a new year can be exciting and overwhelming, especially during these uncertain times. Remember, Daniel also lived in uncertain times, yet Daniel joyfully trusted the God of history and followed His ways in all that he did.

Daniel was aware that God is the ruler of history and as such, is above and beyond the historical processes. God is outside the system of time and space and is not conditioned or restricted by them. God can intervene at will and change them to suit His grand design. God is aware of humanity’s distress and suffering, their joys and accomplishments, and able to come to them. He is great enough to help and near enough to want it.

As the prophet Isaiah spoke, “those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; walk and not faint. (40:31).

This New Year, let’s live in the freedom and love God gives us by His grace, for grace and truth alone make every human life flourish. Let us joyfully trust and wait on the Lord in confident expectation of His action on our behalf.