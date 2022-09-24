Cathy faces chaotic times amid the comfort of her living; her confidence in such times is her trust in the Sovereignty of God, who is not threatened by chaos; rather, who ushers in harmony and order amid chaos, life amid death, and this is best illustrated how God out of love created the universe.

The Bible states, “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. Now the earth was formless and empty, darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the Spirit of God was hovering over the waters.

And God said, “Let there be light,” and there was light. God saw that the light was good, and he separated the light from the darkness.” (Gen. 1:1-4). God has no competitor; remember, God is Lord over all.

When Cathy encounters chaos, she prays to God and experiences the Holy Spirit hovering over her to bring harmony and joy, just as the Spirit hovered over the chaos and brought harmony and order. God spoke the creative Word, and light started shining, removing darkness. Cathy has gone through many struggles in her own life. When her friends and acquaintances face dark storms, she encourages them to trust in God’s intervention, both by the Spirit of God and the Word of God.

When faced with the death of His friend Lazarus, Jesus raised him from the dead, showing the victory of life over death. And when the disciples faced challenges of all sorts, Jesus said, “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33). We can be overcomers by trusting the plan of God to bring harmony amid chaos, life amid death, when our grief turns into joy and beauty emerges from ashes. Have faith in the Sovereign God who is not threatened by anything and loves us.