During worldwide Christmas festivities, the amazing sport of football brought over 700,000 fans to Doha, Qatar, to revel in the joy and witness their favourites score goals; yet many tears were shed to see favourites lose. Imagine the pain of players who prepared hard yet missed scoring a goal to win. Who wins the cup and the golden boat Sunday will reveal as Argentina and France play! Yes, Christmas also celebrates the goal God scored to defeat Sin, Satan and death and unite humanity with Divinity when He incarnated in the person of Jesus of Nazareth. As Jesus said, “I am the vine, you are the branches…abide in me, apart from me you cannot do anything” (John 15). Do you continue to experience the empowerment, joy and peace as you continue to abide in Christ?

Consider the preparation God undertook to score the victorious goal. God, the creator and king of the whole universe, performed another creative act when He chose the womb of the virgin Mary to become a man. Another goal God scored when the baby Jesus was born in a manger; God scored not by being born in a kings place but by solidarity with the poorest of the poor; this indeed causes us to stand in amazement and wonder and worship the Saviour of the world, who creates out of love and then comes to redeem the least and the lost.

God chose godly people belonging when he sent His Son. Virgin Mary, the mother and Joseph, a godly and righteous man as a foster father. God sent His sent Son the reconcile the wayward human family. No wonder childhood Christmas memories last long, joyful celebrations, gifts, parties, cake and Santa exchange.

Jesus came to seek and save as Saviour of the world, full of grace and truth. Shouldn’t we also reach out to people in their need and share the grace and truth Jesus freely gifts to all who turn to Him in faith?