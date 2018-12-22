Rohan celebrates Christmas joyfully, as he remembers the descent of God in the person of Jesus Christ. Rohan’s faith is strengthened in the promise keeping God and Scriptures, for he recollects, about five hundred years before Jesus birth, inspired by the Spirit of God the prophet had spoken, that a virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and He will be called Immanuel, which means God with us (Matt 1:22). The life of Jesus shows God’s love and compassion and is an example for us to imitate.

Rohan has never stopped thanking his mother for bringing him into this world. And he has wondered what a blessed privilege it was for Mary to give birth to the Saviour of the world, who came to bring us back into fellowship with God. Rohan was also mindful of what virgin Mary must have endured from the society, those suspicious dirty looks. The never ending gossip. Mary endured everything happily because she was the source through whom God descended into the world. Mary bore it all to become a blessing for others! This thought led Rohan to reflect on his life style in silence and be energized by the Spirit to live a Christlike life of self-giving love at any cost.

The fact that God’s presence is with Rohan, wherever he is and whatever he does! Has blessed him. Rohan happily admits the awareness of God’s presence with him has saved him from sliding down the slippery slope of sin. God’s presence breaks the power of bondage.

The best good news is that God is no longer only with us God lives in us by His Spirit. Jesus promised His disciples, I will not leave you orphan. He died and rose again from the dead, he ascended into heaven and sent the Spirit to be in us. The love of God is poured into our hearts by the Holy Spirit who lives in us. Share God’s love with others especially with those who are poor and needy.