God wants to bless us beyond measure. Christ Jesus’ followers remember that everything in our service for the Lord depends on God’s blessing. When Jesus fed the five thousand, the supply was inadequate to meet the demand; the young boy had only five loaves of bread and two fishes, yet Jesus fed a multitude of five thousand people (John 6:1-14). The incredible truth we learn is that the meeting of need is not dependent on the supply at hand but the blessing of the Lord on the supply at hand.

We need to reflect on whether we cherish the Lord’s blessing. Are you wholeheartedly seeking God’s blessings on your personal life, family, service to the Lord and community living? Are you seeking God’s Word and Spirit to fill your life to bless you? God desires that you become fruitful and be a joyful believer.

God wants to bless us today through His promises of answered prayers.

In Matthew 7: 7-8, Jesus gives us some amazing promises of answered prayer. Jesus said, “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. Everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks, it will be opened.”

What rock-solid promises of answered prayer! We can safely trust in God’s promises to answer our prayers because prayer’s foundation is the character of God.

The invitation to ask is based on the love and goodness of God for us. Therefore, we can always trust God to answer our prayers in the right way at the right time. Don’t give up! Ask and keep on asking! Seek and keep on seeking! Knock and keep on knocking! Jesus wants us to know that we can always trust in the faithfulness of our Heavenly Father.

When we pray, we show our dependence on God and receive God’s power to bless others.