Sonia joyfully thanks God as the light of God’s love and truth dawned upon her, and her journey with God and others flourished. She realised she was not living the truth and had head knowledge only about God. When it dawned on her that God is the source of all life, light and love, she realised life is spiritual. The human race is created in God’s image and likeness and as stewards to take care of His beautiful creation. This awareness led to her repentance, confession and reconciliation with God and others and her work for the integrity of creation.

In the beauty of creation, Sonia saw the awesome beauty of God, and His presence in creation, which is why she is now an advocate for creation care and raises her voice against degradation of the environment. Many are blessed as Sonia has raised awareness of the sacred beauty of creation rather than focusing on the commercial value of material reality.

Sonia also became aware of the source of temptation, conflict, and confusion resulting from unseen dark spiritual demonic activity that hardens the heart and darkens the mind as ignorance takes over. Her awareness causes her to prays for the power of the Holy Spirit to overcome temptation.

Sonia shares with humility how the awareness that “God is love, and those who dwell in love, dwell in God and God in them” (1 Jn 4:16) gave direction to her life and enabled her to love. As the Bible teaches, it’s the sheer love of our heavenly Father who showed His love through the giving of His Son Jesus Christ for the world God loves and how the Holy Spirit pours God’s love in our hearts. Sonia makes sure that her response to the awareness of God’s love in her life is made visible in her loving others. The love of God brings awareness in our life and is essential to the experience of being human, created in God’s image.