Paul encourages us all, “for God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, of love and of sound mind” (2 Tim 1:7).

Fear is a normal strong emotional reaction to awaiting danger, whether real or imagined. It is inbuilt us by the design of God. However, living with a fear-based mindset or with the spirit of fear is not from God.

Julie grew up in a family where fear ruled, and she didn’t experience love, safety, and security rather faced abuse. And as a result, she easily developed a fear-based mindset, which crippled and stunted her personal growth and aspirations. Fear prevents her from trying to turn back on a bad situation. And crippling fear also prevents a person from seeking help from a counsellor; fearful of what will be revealed!

Fear is also a driving emotion behind anger, which is slavery, and we need to be set free. God’s Word tells us that “perfect love cast out all fear” (1 John 4:18), which is why it makes sense then that if we are love deficient, we are fear-based. Now it’s easy to make a verbal statement, but it is a difficult journey for those who have been crippled like Julie in their ability to love and be loved.

Only an experiential truth of God’s love can apply the healing balm on the wounded soul.

Remember, Jesus suffers when we suffer. The heart of the Gospel of Jesus Christ is that “God is love, and those who dwell in love, dwell in God and God in them” (1 Jn 4:16).

God pours His love in our hearts by the Holy Spirit and dwells in us.

Let’s imagine becoming a healing community of love, where one is free to confess without fear in an environment of love and acceptance, just as God has accepted us and desires the common good and healing of all of His creation.