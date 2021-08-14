Life is burdened with many troubles. The pain and grief spread across our globe by a coronavirus, which still marches on. We have lost control of the world which God gifted us and called us for responsible stewardship.

Human greed and desire for power have led to the abuse of creation. However, one hopes life will return to healthy ways in due course since we have learnt lessons.

The healthy ways of life will not come if we continue to declare ourselves as rulers of the universe and dethrone a God of holy love who loves and judges our wayward life.

Knowing and loving God is not a complicated workout only for a select few. Isn’t that a relief? However, it depends on the mindset with which we live our life. God’s love is our dwelling place, and we need to repent and return to Him.

God, who is the source of all life, is the origin and source of all love.

The heart of the Gospel of Jesus Christ is that “God is love, and those who dwell in love, dwell in God and God in them” (1 Jn 4:16). (1) It’s the sheer love of our heavenly Father who demonstrated His love through the giving of His Son Jesus Christ to His children (1 John 3:1-3). (2) The love of the Son is demonstrated through His life and His passion (1 John 3:16). (3) And the love of the Spirit, dwelling within us (1 John 3:24). And what should be our response to God’s love? (4) Our response to God’s love is made visible in our loving one another (1 John 3:14-18). Love is essential to the experience of being human, created in God’s image.

When we dwell with God, He increases our longing for Him, removes our sin, and gives us victory over our wayward life. Are we dwelling in God’s love which is simply our home!