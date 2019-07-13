Tahira is happy. She rejoices that the nature of God’s unconditional love is such that it does not depend on our attitudes or actions. It is a self-sacrificing love, finding its ultimate expression in Christ’s sacrifice on the cross. As the Bible teaches, God shows his love for us in that while we were separated from the life of God, Christ died for us (Eph. 4:18, Rom 5:8).

Yet Tahira knows that God did not love us just to leave us in the path of waywardness which robs our lasting joy in the Lord. Instead, as the Bible teaches, God’s love is meant to lead us to repentance (Rom. 2:4).

We all desire love from our parents, children, spouses and friends, but in our good world gone bad, we do not always receive unconditional love or love unconditionally. Are we not disappointed and hurt when others do not show the kind of love toward us that we hope for and feel we deserve? Many parents have frequently questioned, “how could my child turn to drugs/alcohol/sexual addiction even though I was a good parent, meeting my child’s needs?” The thought may repeatedly haunt our minds, “how could my children do this to me after all I did for them?” And yet the fact remains that; “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Rom. 3:23); we and our children, alike.

Tahira knows from reading the Bible that God is in constant pursuit of humanity. Despite our sin and rebellion, God desires that all persons come to the knowledge of the truth (1 Timothy 2:4). As Jesus said, “You will know the truth and the truth will set you free.

God’s love is unconditional. He loves us enough to discipline us when we are wayward and lead us to a path of righteousness, justice and love. “The Lord disciplines those he loves, he punishes everyone he accepts as a child” (Heb 12:6). Let us abide in God’s love, which is the way of life.