Sabrina’s argumentative mind is at peace knowing that while philosophies describe God in negatives, the Bible affirms “God is love” (1 John 4:8). We know that God loves because God sent His only Son Jesus that we might live through Him (v.9). The need for God’s love outreach arose because we separated ourselves from the life of God (Eph. 4:18), the consequences of which were tragic. We fell in bondage to the downward spiral of violence and exclusion. Even today we encounter hostile divisions in society, in face of which humanity appears powerless and hopeless. The systems of the world have failed to create a caring and just society.

Then in the fullness of time Jesus came into this world to connect us back with God and one another. When we look at Jesus we see the face of God and the face of man. The cost of divine intervention in a violent world was tragic. The creation crucified its Creator who came to reconcile. Was this the ultimate tragedy? Certainly not! Rather, this became a gateway to victory over bondages. We should not lose hope even in the midst of the most tragic circumstances of life. Having received Jesus’ love we also become agents of reconciliation.

The human problem is that the consequences of our actions are eternal. However, God, against whose moral law we have acted, paid the price for our wayward actions, to set us free from all bondages and transform us into His likeness. As we turn to God in repentance we receive God’s love and peace.

Sabrina experienced the generous love of God in Jesus. She now reaches out to children living on the street and suffering women in particular, and promotes love for the other. She remembers virgin Mary suffered to give birth to Jesus. It was a miracle in a manger; in a messy place. Let’s embrace one another for common good as Jesus did!