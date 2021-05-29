The journey through the hurting pandemic has broken many families and left us to feel weary and tired. The unceasing changing conditions encircle us with insecurities. Worldwide, people face a massive battle in every aspect of life. Needless to remind, we’re walking through hard-hitting times. A virus-infected illness amid dark seasons of life tests our resilience. And therapies designed to make us feel good in closed eyes meditation also appear impotent to hold for good, for the moment our eyes open, we still encounter a world crying for help. We need open-eyed and open-ears meditation, enabled by God’s Word and Spirit, to see people’s misery, hear their crying and be concerned about their suffering, and reach out to rescue (Ex. 3:7-8). Only then are we empowered to advocate for others and empathize with their pain!

God spoke to people in trouble through the prophet Jeremiah: “Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness” (Lam. 3:22-23). The reassuring promises of God refresh and strengthen the foundation of our much-needed stability, hope, and empowerment (SHE). For just as faithfully the sun comes up every morning, we can be sure that God’s mercies never end. They are never based on how good and gentle we are, but only on His steadfast love. Jesus’ compassion towards us is fresh every morning, and each day is a gift straight from His hand.

Even in the deep travails of life, Jesus’ presence is with us. It’s essential to stay focused on Jesus and cling to Him. In Jesus, we experience the human face of God. And our lives become channels of God love and compassion to flow through us to serve. Whatever you may face today, stand assured on Jesus’ care and everlasting promises, embracing us. Let the resurrection power fill our lives with never-fading hope and joy of the Spirit. Therefore, let’s trust Jesus’ heart for us.