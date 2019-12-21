We must not ignore the international aspect. These protests are shown on TV in most countries.

The reduction of politics to a spectator sport has been one of the more malign accomplishments of TV. That is the negative side. The positive side is that it exposes government high handedness, excessive and thoughtless action by the police, etc., etc.

The ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed pan-Indian National Register of Citizens (NRC) are not confined to Delhi. So far 56 cities across 24 states and Union Territories are involved. These protests are spontaneous. Not confined to students only. Politicians, film personalities, social activists have joined the protests. With two exceptions, the protests have been non-violent. The exceptions have been UP and Karnataka. The protesters are not confined to one or two communities. They transcend communities. The student protesters include a substantial number of spirited and gutsy girls.

Historian, author of three outstanding books on Mahatma Gandhi, Ramachandra Guha was roughed up by the police and detained for several hours. He had not broken Section 144. He was alone, carrying photos of Gandhiji and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The excessive zeal of the Bengaluru police has turned an academic into a national figure.

The Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath has, according to press reports, made utterly irresponsible statements while appealing for peace. I quote from the Hindustan Times of Friday, 20 December: “Those who are found guilty, their properties will be confiscated and the damage done to public property will be recovered by auctioning them (troublemakers’ properties)”. May one ask, under what law this would be done? What happens to those who live in these houses?

The news agency PTI quoted him (the Chief Minister) as saying, “We will take revenge from them by seizing their properties”. I sincerely hope the UP Chief Minister avoids taking revenge.

Some BJP leaders have blamed the Congress party for inciting the protesters. They must have great respect for the organising capacities of a semi-moribund party.

Many students have been badly hurt. Has anyone from the government gone to see and console them? As far as I know, none till 20 December.

Police overreach was all too evident. Who ordered the mobile service providers to suspend services and block the internet in some areas? This is an assault on the activities that the innocent undertake. Not one protester was carrying even a lathi, let alone a knife or dagger.

The editorial in the Hindustan Times ends on this advice to the powers that be. “History shows that dissent can’t be sustainably contained by simply deploying greater force.” It is for government to provide the healing touch.

We must not ignore the international aspect. These protests are shown on TV in most countries. They even figured in the 2+2 talks in Washington.

In the history of the United States, so far only three Presidents have been impeached including President Donald Trump. Richard Nixon escaped impeachment by resigning. But he could not escape the Watergate stigma as long as he lived. President Andrew Johnson, successor of the greatest President, Abraham Lincoln, was impeached by the House of Representatives, but was acquitted by the Senate by one vote.

President Bill Clinton, in spite of his affair with Monica Lewinsky, about which he lied, was acquitted by the Senate.

President Donald Trump has been impeached by House but will not be impeached in the Senate, where the Republicans have a clear majority. The President is unfazed. He called the impeachment a hoax.

What are his chances of his re-election as President? He is likely to occupy the White House till 2024.

S.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar has been an intimate and loyal friend for almost 50 years. He is a remarkably energetic (he is 88) and gifted person. Some years back he started an NGO, India Trust for Rural Heritage and Development (ITRHD). This outfit restores dilapidated historical buildings and homes. ITRHD has also put new life into the neglected professions of handicraft makers and weavers of Azamgarh district of UP.

His partner Maureen Llebl is a genius. She is excessively self-effacing. She prods Chappy—S.K.’s pet name—when he slackens. Together they make a formidable and creative team.

Recently ITRHD held a weavers’ exhibition in New Delhi. The weavers came from Azamgarh district. For over 500 years their forefathers have been weavers. The latest exhibition of their products was held at Alliance Francaise on Lodhi Road. The dazzling saris, scarves, kurtas, salwars were exquisite. A silk sari cost Rs 7,000. In Connaught Place it would cost Rs 30,000.