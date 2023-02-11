Kavita questions, “Are we speaking up and pleading on behalf of the voiceless?” Kavita also knows that we live in a culture of reverence, particularly for people who wield power demanding respect from us. We remain silent even when we become victims of their abuse. The options before victims when their homes are attacked are zero except to abandon their homes and flee to the jungle for survival. Women and girls are usually the worst victims; many lose their innocence and are brutally scarred, physically and emotionally; they find themselves hopeless and helpless. That is where we should reach out in compassion and solidarity with the hurting people.

Kavita knows to lead a satisfying life, it’s imperative to obey God’s word, even when it entails personal suffering. Proverbs 31:8 tells us to “speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute.” The prophet Isaiah teaches us to “learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless; plead the case of the widow” (1:17). Certainly; there are people in this world who depend on us to be their voice; those with no access to authority, who live in fear and stand to suffer greatly for raising a voice, need our voices to rise for them. The voiceless shouldn’t permanently remain voiceless. As disciples of Christ Jesus, we should listen to their feeble voices and ensure they are heard. Jesus asked questions to the voiceless people whose voices were drowned by the powerful and their oppressive traditions, and as Jesus listened, He acted, and people were set free from the fear of the powerful, healed of the hurts they were carrying, and cured of their ailments.

Kavita was a victim of abuse by the powerful but made her voice heard because some listened and made her voice go viral. Voices of truth, justice and peace are powerful, coming from the lips of those suffering.