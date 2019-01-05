Paul knows that even though it is God’s design to bring about a new creation—a new earth and a new heaven—the renewal of his own heart is itself an integral dimension of God’s plan.

Paul often thinks to himself, “How am I going to achieve this renewal of heart?” but he is reassured knowing that God himself promises to achieve what God requires of his people.

He has promised to his people who turned to Him in faith: “I will sprinkle clean water on you, and you will be clean; I will cleanse you from all your impurities and from all your idols. I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh” (Ezek 36:25-27). This promise is fulfilled in Jesus Christ. As Jesus renews our heart and the Holy Spirit begins to dwell in us, our life comes under the loving guidance of the Holy Spirit.

Now, because of the indwelling Holy Spirit, Paul lives in joyful communion with God. Christian worship, after all, is communion with another and not self-contemplation.

In Christ Jesus we begin to live a unified and harmonious life, in harmony with God and all human beings irrespective of colour, creed, caste or race.

We become good stewards of God’s creation. This web of life is nurtured and sustained by the Spirit of God.

Paul knows that his heart is a sacred space where God meets him, and indeed all of us. God graciously grants us the gift of purity of heart, inner strength, and God’s peace.

This peace cannot be disturbed by distractions or onslaughts from without because it is a peace that transcends all understanding. In fact, we in turn begin to engage in life issues of truth, justice and peace. Our hearts too can be home to the Spirit.