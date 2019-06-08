Kenny displays the love of Christ while reaching out to those in need and assisting them to stand on their own feet. Helping those in need is an expression of his gratitude towards God; the one who without fail causes His sun to shine on all.

It is easy to forget that we are stewards of God’s resources entrusted to us. Our resources are not meant for our glorification and indulgence, but to provide a helping hand to others in the name of Jesus Christ. As the word of God teaches us, “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.” (1Peter 4:10).

Jesus taught us to love God and to love our neighbours as ourselves. We truly can’t fully love God unless we love God’s creation. Jesus Christ’s life provides us with an example of how to reach out to others with love and compassion. Jesus’ life can guide our words and works, as well, no matter where we are, be it home, at work or society.

We read in the gospels that Jesus had compassion on people. His compassion resulted in action, such as healing the sick or feeding the crowd. Seeing with Jesus’ eyes invariably leads to compassion. As we see with Jesus’ eyes, we will experience compassion as He did and be moved to reach out to all.

Listening to people compassionately is to affirm their value. The Bible says, “Share each other’s troubles and problems, and in this way obey the law of Christ” (Galatians 6:2). One of the greatest gifts we can give people is an attentive ear. The Bible says, “Do not use harmful words, but only helpful words. the kind that build up” (Eph. 4:29). While we receive salvation by grace through faith in Christ Jesus, we are also created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do (Eph. 2:9-10).