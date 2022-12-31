Prashant, 46 years, a driver, is good at his job. Again, the same silences before he speaks, with bent head, ‘What is hope?’

Hope and Dreams…

The line gets blurred…Certainly for those who live on the edge…caught between worlds they belong to and what exists, but is out of reach…by and large…

Neha doesn’t really know when she was born but confidently says she is 42 years old. After long silences and some prodding, she says, “What is hope? As long as my hands and legs keep moving and I can work, well, that’s it.

“I have one buffalo and a couple of goats. I make sure to get fodder for them every day. If I can do that and get some full-time work, great…otherwise, it is hard labour wages…What else…”

After a pause, she smilingly turns and with clear graphic gestures, says, “I would love to have jewellery, wear gold in my ears, my neck…Where will that ever come from? Yes, a big phone in my hands, I would love that…

“I try to save some money to atleast buy some things for my girls…but it is spent on something immediate…The boy is earning…but most of it goes on fuel for his bike and himself…He gives a bit for the house, sometimes buys groceries…That’s it.

Neha’s income averages between Rs 5,000-7,000 a month. She has four unmarried girls and one married son who barely supports the household. Her husband has gone “mental”–turns out this is a common parlance for an alcoholic turned permanently sick. “There is nothing to hope for or dream about…Life will just go on…

Prashant, 46 years, a driver, is good at his job. Again, the same silences before he speaks, with bent head, “What is hope?”

Then mumbles, “I just wish for the children to be well-educated…We did not study and are where we are…At least they can make a proper life for themselves.”

On being asked if education will give the children a better life, he says, “Of course, if they study, they will have a better life…even my daughter…I won’t be thinking of just marrying her off…”

Prashant was driver in Delhi for almost twelve years…From blue line buses to taxi tours… A migrant who became a Covid-induced returnee. He finds it less stressful living at home in the village. As he says, he has to earn less because he doesn’t have to pay for room rent, food and travel…

On being prodded if he would like to start a taxi service, he simply responds, “How can I become a taxi operator? People sell land to do such things…I have some land but I’ll never sell that.”

Thoughtfully, he continues, “The future looks hard and dismal…Atleast the kids will have this land and the house…something to fall back upon…I have to leave this for them…”

Prashant’s monthly income is about Rs 12,000. He would get more than double with additional overtime extras in Delhi…He has a few seasonal fruit trees…He could sell and earn a bit extra…In his world, it works differently. When relatives and visitors come, he offers them a few fruits, tells them to pluck whatever they wish…

Urmila, in her mid-30s, has a bachelors in Chemistry, followed by B.Ed and then a Masters in History. Her husband works far away in another city. She clearly states, “My hope is only that children should get well–educated and do well. When I say well, I mean they should do something that people talk about, something different. My own life is over and done with…I got married and that’s it…”

As she comes to dreams, with some giggles and gurgling laughter she says, “I do like jewelry, even though my husband thinks it’s a waste of money. So I use my personal savings. I would love to own the traditional red velvet large gold-beads studded neck choker…definitely my dream…” She ends with, “Did you not have dreams about gold?”, accompanied by more laughter and chatter.

Urmila’s average monthly income is about Rs 12,000. With her qualifications, she can earn about double. For now, she is balancing between full attention to the children and part-time work. She has used this time to become empowered and the driving force for a community project focusing on educational & personality upliftment of local children…

Vikram, 15 years, studies in Class X. His future may be uncertain but there is no ambiguity in thought. He says, “I hope to be fully and well educated…that is the only way to do well ahead in life…As for dreams, well…I dream about being a volley ball player and teach others in my little town, make a team and help local children to compete at the state and national level. I myself would like to be a national level player… All depends on how much support one gets from the family…”

Vikram has not yet shared this dream with his parents. He plans to do so after the big tenth class examination. He hopes they will agree but will not go against their wishes…So then what, if they do not support his dream? “Then the option would be to go in for an enterprise…You see, both fame and money are important…but fame is a little more important for me…If I can’t get that then money is vital. It is needed to be make the correct space for oneself in today’s world…”

Vikram’s joint family has been running the traditional local shop for generations but he will definitely not be running it. Suffice to say that family earnings ensure not just his basic needs…but indulgences like a guitar, branded clothes, a good phone and so on…