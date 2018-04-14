“When the Lord is omnipresent, why should I visit a temple? He is with me, here, right now.” A logical protest! Omnipresent does not mean Omni-manifest, but can we “see Him or “contact” Him wherever?

Swami Chinmayanandaji explained thus: “Milk is present in essence in the entire body of the cow, but milking the ears or the tail does not yield milk. One has to go to the udders alone.”

As also, the government is present all over the country, but in case you have work with the government you have to make a pilgrimage to the capital, the seat of governance. Even though it is a government of the people, for the people, by the people, but you have to contact the right ministry, the right department and the concerned officer who alone has the power to help you, not just any person anywhere! Everything has its place.

Architects and Vastu experts describe the positive energies inhabiting temple structures. Careful planning and design are taken into account for the free flow of energies from the sun, moon, wind and the magnetic pulls of different directions. That’s why the vibes of a house of God are very calming. So many devoted souls pray with such intense emotional energy daily that it creates an energy field of powerfully charged thought currents radiating peace. The idols also are installed after being consecrated with holy mantras and ablutions. The idol makers follow a strict regimen of fasting and prayers before they start crafting an image of the Lord. In humility and devotion, they carve the lords feet first.

When so much devotional thought goes into the mere creation of a temple, and when such powerful thoughts flow from the visiting devotees, the temples and the idols become fountainheads of energised matter radiating peace and blessings.

Prarthna Saran, president Chinmaya mission Delhi.