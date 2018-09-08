Harry Emerson Fosdick has explained one fact of life in these words:“No steam or gas ever drives anything until it is confined. No Niagara is ever turned into light and power until it is tunnel¬led. No life ever grows until it is focused, dedicated, disci¬plined.”(Living Under Tension by Harry Emerson Fosdick)

There is but one law of nature, which applies to both animate and inanimate objects. It is that there is a price to be paid for every end in life: without paying that price, nothing can be achieved.

In this world one has to sink before one can rise; one has to resign oneself to loss before one can gain, to backwardness before one can advance; one has to be able to accept defeat before one can claim victory.

The world in which we live has been created by God, not by us. This may appear to be a simple fact, but it is one that a person usually forgets in his everyday life.

Since, we are living in God’s world, we have no alternative but to understand the principles He has set for the world and followthese in our lives.

There is no other way we can make a place for ourselves in the world. Trying to follow our self-styled principles for achievement will only lead to failure and frustration.

It is important to draw lessons from the lives of those who have gone by and heed the guidance given by prophets and messengers in order to know the way to lead life in this world.

Those who wish to advance and be successful in life without passing through the necessary stages, will have to build another world for themselves—one which satisfies their own requirements; for in the world that God has created, their dreams can never come true.

www.cpsglobal.org