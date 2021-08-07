It was the first political treaty India made with another nation. It was in fact a turning point in India’s traditional non-aligned policy so vigorously enunciated at Bandung in 1955.

Bengaluru: A landmark treaty, which was a departure from India’s non-alignment, was signed on 9 August 1971 on the 29th anniversary of the commencement of the Quit India movement. As we commemorate the 50th anniversary of the historic Indo-Soviet Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation it would be worthwhile to assess the significance of the treaty and how it safeguarded India’s security while sending out a message against gunboat diplomacy tactics of powerful states.

This Treaty enabled India to assist the oppressed people of East Bengal to form a sovereign state with the support of the Soviet Union whose power guaranteed regional peace and security.

The cordial cooperation between India and Russia was transformed into a deeper one, involving Soviet Union with India during an armed conflict against Pakistan, which was perpetrating a genocide against the East Bengalis who rightfully wanted a representative government. When this was denied, they revolted against the inequality and persecution by their fellow-Muslims in West Pakistan. The revolt in East Bengal made a mockery of Jinnah’s plan for a Muslim state.

The Soviet Union did not propose the treaty nor was there any pressure on India to do so. The treaty was the result of Pakistan’s folly and intransigence. Had the United States and China not supported and aided Pakistan, had the civil war in East Bengal been treated as an internal problem, Indira Gandhi may not have sought this alliance, which, purportedly one of friendship and cooperation, was actually a military one, which assured India of military assistance in possible future armed conflicts with other states.

The Indo-Soviet Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation of 1971 became a robust counterweight to the Washington-Beijing-Islamabad axis. The Treaty would protect India’s vital geopolitical interests and safeguard her sovereignty and territorial integrity. By curbing hegemonic designs of the US-China-Pakistan Axis, the Treaty also guaranteed security and peace on the Indian subcontinent.

The Treaty stipulated that “Each High Contracting party solemnly declares that it shall not enter any obligation, secret or public, with one or more states, which is incompatible with this treaty. Each High Contracting party further declares that no obligation be entered into, between itself and any other state or states which might cause military damage to the other party.”

This clause of the Treaty unambiguously stipulated that neither India nor the Soviet Union would enter into “any obligation” which might cause military damage to the other country is of fundamental importance.

The most significant clauses of the Treaty were Articles 8, 9 and 10. Article No. 8 declared that neither state shall “enter into or participate in any military alliance directed against the other party”. Article No. 9 of the Treaty stated that the contracting parties would enter into mutual consultations when either of the parties is subjected to an attack so as to remove the threat and to take appropriate measures to maintain the security of the region. This Article guaranteed that if either of the parties is attacked or threatened with attack then India and the Soviet Union will “immediately start mutual consultations with a view to eliminating this threat”.

This clause was an unequivocal warning to the Pakistan-China axis. During the Indo-Pak war this clause acted as a deterrent to Chinese opium-induced dreams to attack India’s northern frontier. The US sent its Seventh Fleet to cruise along the Bay of Bengal to intervene in the conflict and assist Pakistan if necessary.

While signing the historic treaty in Delhi, the Soviet Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko stated: “There are moments in relations between states when important events occur which take decades to ripen and are in fact a result of the entire preceding development of these relations. For the Soviet Union and India such an important landmark is the Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Co-operation which has just been signed”

In the joint Indo-Soviet communiqué he reiterated: “The Treaty is a logical outcome of the relations of sincere friendship: respect, mutual trust and the many-sided ties which had been established between the two countries in the course of many years and which had stood the test of time.”

Indian Foreign Minister Swaran Singh stated that the treaty was “in essence a treaty of peace against war”. He voiced the general feeling in India when he stated before Parliament: “We shall not allow any other country or combination of countries to dominate us or to interfere in our internal affairs. We shall, to our maximum ability, help other countries to maintain their freedom from outside domination, and their sovereignty. We have no desire to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, but this does not mean we shall look on as silent spectators if third countries come and interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, particularly our neighbours, as our own national interest could be adversely affected.”

The Soviet newspaper Pravda voiced the opinion of the Soviet government and the significance of the Treaty. Pravda stated that the Treaty had strongly “restrained Pakistan and her allies from embarking on a course of military adventurism on the subcontinent” and would “continue to act as a deterrent against their hegemonic goals. Soviet Union thereby delivered a stern warning to Pakistan, China and USA.”

The crucial 12 Articles of the Indo-Soviet Treaty defined not only the cooperation between the two nations; it was also one of strategic importance. The uniqueness of the Treaty was that while it was clearly a military agreement between the two signatories, Soviet Union accepted and respected India’s non-alignment policy.

This treaty was the culmination of several decades of the evolution of Indo-Soviet relations. The significance of the treaty was both long and short terms. Many laudatory words were used about “reducing world tension, preventing a nuclear catastrophe, and in asserting the principles of peaceful coexistence”. What the treaty demonstrated was that it was possible for two nations with different economic and political systems to cooperate in many areas of activity. Soviet Union’s other treaties were only with nations in the Soviet bloc. She had no treaties with the non-communist world.

The treaty demonstrated that the superpower Soviet Union did not demand military alliances with the non-Western world. She was content to cooperate and assist developing nations in their quest for economic development, stability and peace. In return, Soviet Union sought their neutrality. This agenda would reduce tensions and ensure stability in the region—a mutual goal for both India who needed peace to progress and for Soviet Union who did not want USA-led military pacts to encircle and endanger her frontiers.

By supporting India against Pakistan, Soviet Union sent a message to neutral countries that genocide of a people as displayed against East Bengalis would not be countenanced. The pragmatic Jagjivan Ram, then Defence Minister, observed that the Treaty “provided a strong juridical basis and concrete framework for developing further Indo-Soviet friendship. It provided a powerful framework for growing economic cooperation.” Further, he stated, “It is indeed a model for governing the relations on the basis of total equality between an industrialised nation and one which is developing.”

The Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Co-operation was approved with near-unanimity in the Lok Sabha of Indian Parliament. Every political party supported the treaty. The Treaty with India was warmly welcomed by both the Soviet government and her people, many of whom were Asians in the several Soviet republics.

Though not stated specifically, there was apprehension in the West that India’s much flaunted neutrality had been compromised and more importantly, that the Soviet Union had established itself as an ally in South East Asia. However, William Rogers, American Secretary of State, hoped that “the Indo-Soviet Treaty would have a beneficial effect”.

Indeed, it was beneficial for both nations. This unique non military alliance provided protection to India and was a deterrent to provocation or aggression by China or Pakistan. For the Soviet Union it was a gain to have an ally in India, the second largest Asian nation with a non-violent freedom movement and who was respected in the region. Since China was now an ally of Pakistan, the Indo-Soviet treaty would discourage any Chinese attempt to attack India. For the Soviet Union it was a gain since the treaty meant the containment of China in South and South East Asia.

Though most Indians welcomed the treaty there were others who feared Soviet Union’s influence on the sub-continent. They used phrases such as “shadow of the (Russian) bear” or “end of Tashkentian diplomacy”. These observations—whether valid or partisan—bear testimony to the vigorous Indian democracy which not only allowed but encouraged people of varied political persuasions to speak freely and forthrightly of their apprehensions about a treaty signed by their government.

The importance of the treaty spread far beyond Soviet-Indian relations and contributed to the maintenance of international peace and stability. It had also played a significant role in formation of a sovereign and free Bangladesh in 1971.

Andrey Gromyko, Minister of Foreign Affairs, whom the Kremlin had nominated to sign the treaty on behalf of the USSR in New Delhi, many years later had remarked on its valuable practical results and positive influence on course of world events. In his memoirs he wrote that this treaty was aimed towards the future and defined fundamentals of Soviet-Indian cooperation.

The world has changed dramatically since 1971. But the spirit of friendship and cooperation between India and Russia has remained.

Achala Moulik, IAS (Retd) is the author of the soon to be released book “Treaty of Peace, Friendship & Cooperation of 1971: Commemorating India-Russia relations”.