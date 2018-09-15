Japa, or chanting the name of the Lord with total devotion and regularity is one of the most useful tools for mind control. Learning to focus your mind on a single unbroken thought for a substantial length of time will enhance mental sharpness and strength. Japa is an easy and effective way to calm the disturbed mind.

Japa is practised by all faiths. If practised mechanically the results are secondary. The Lord, when called with devotion repeatedly, has no choice but to respond. People argue that how can the mechanical repetition of a mantra enable you to progress spiritually. Isn’t walking a repetition of the same action? Doesn’t it take you forward? Research has proved that any repetitive sound can calm the mind. So won’t a holy sound with much more purpose and meaning, chanted with sincere devotion, be much more effective? Mantras are sound harnessed to generate a certain atmospheric effect. sound can shatter glass windows , or arouse sad, happy, and martial emotions,and set your feet tapping, compelling you to dance. The church organ and temple bells have power to sooth frayed nerves. Based on the theory of sound effects sacred chants are formulated for achieving desired effects if repeated correctly for a certain number of times. Many in India have witnessed the effects of mantra healing in snake and scorpion bites, stopping of bleeding and the curing of disease!

You can choose happy and peaceful thoughts as you choose comfortable wear. Choosing Japa is extremely helpful in controlling anger and lifting depression and grief. It trains you to choose your thoughts discretely and saves you from falling a victim to negative and self- destructive thought patterns. Therefore, Krishna in the Geeta, giving Japa the pride of place ,says, “ Amongst all Yogas , I am the Japa yoga.”

