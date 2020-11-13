Jesus’ mission is to bring light. And the mission of the disciples is to bring the light of Jesus. The tsunami of coronavirus has the world groaning in despair, seeking the light of healing. What are we doing to help the hurting helpless? It’s easy to build borders and not care for others. We think of our pride and self-security. Are we working for the common good? We can be easily blind, which distances us from the light of Jesus. We need to repent and pray to the Lord Jesus to save us from our inner darkness and also from the social evil that diminishes life. Jesus came to save from a broad range of social circumstances; termination of poverty, discrimination, illness, psychological and spiritual suffering in the here and now.

Jesus expected His disciples to live out their faith. When on earth “Jesus called the twelve disciples together and gave them power and authority over all demons, and power to cure diseases.

And He sent them out to proclaim the kingdom of God and to heal the sick” (Luke 9:1-20). Jesus was clear about His mission when he stated: “I came into the world as light so that everyone who believes in me might not remain in darkness” (John 12:46).

We need to have the courage to see the darkness of ignorance within so that the light of Jesus may come in and save us. We don’t have to be afraid of the light of Jesus because he is the gentle, good shepherd who lays down His life for the sheep. He came to seek and save us.

Jesus has shown that all the darkness in the world cannot extinguish the light of His candle flame. Evil cannot overcome Jesus. While the powerful mocked and crucified Him, yet He forgave them. Jesus demonstrated love that imparts life. Hatred and revenge stifle life. Let us respect and serve all. Let us this festive season light a candle of Jesus’ love.