Zacchaeus, a rich tax collector spent all his energy attempting to live successfully by all means possible. He wanted an order in which he would feel safe and secure, and even innocent. Zacchaeus enjoyed the aroma of being in power and control. He probably had explanations for all this. What’s the harm if the goddess of health and wealth shines on me? It feels like it’s straight from God, solid and forever. Zacchaeus felt innocent and was thus reluctant to relinquish control. Isn’t this how many people think and live? Trying to establish a proper platform for our life that will establish our identity, a secure job, a home, a family, relationships, friends, community, security, until a rude jolt wakes us up. This awakening happened in the life of Zacchaeus, as well.

Zacchaeus desired to see Jesus. Since multitudes followed Jesus to see his miracles, and hear his teaching about the kingdom of God. Jesus spoke with authority never heard before. How could Zacchaeus not know him? So, when Jesus was in his hometown, he climbed on a tree to have a view of Jesus since he was a short man. He got the surprise of his life when Jesus, who was called the friend of the poor, decided to come to rich Zacchaeus’ home for a meal. Zacchaeus welcomed Jesus. He must have thought that Jesus would not raise issues of righteous living and acting justly.

However, before the fellowship meal ended, Zacchaeus knew Jesus is God incarnate, the light of the world, in whose light, he saw himself fresh. That was the transforming moment for him. And see what Zacchaeus said, “Look, Lord! Here and now I give half of my possessions to the poor, and if I have cheated anybody out of anything, I will pay back four times the amount” (Luke 19:8). Zacchaeus now lived from a new order of God’s kingdom that Jesus established; as a child of God, serving the common good. Have you experienced your transforming moment in Jesus Christ?