To experience the comfort Jesus brings, we need to cling to Jesus! The disciples are troubled when Jesus narrates what is to happen; that one of His own would betray, and Peter would deny Him. On hearing this, the hearts of the disciples are heavy with questions and grief.

The disciples have great expectations; their dreams are to gain freedom from the oppressive Roman rule and the subsequent power granted to them. Will their dreams be shattered? Will the disciples be afraid of the roaring lion breathing out fear and insecurity? Will hope to disappear like water vapour? In such a situation, Jesus speaks words of hope and comfort to His disciples and us as well: “Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, also believe in Me. In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may also be” (John 14:1-3). These words of Jesus narrate God’s story of which we are a part. Jesus reminds them that there is something beyond the hours of grief that lay ahead of them.

The disciples are a part of God’s story of life, light, and love that is always victorious. The story of Jesus’ life and witness is like a diamond with many facets: Jesus’ incarnation, His self-sacrificial love, his victorious resurrection, and glorious ascension, and His second coming. Let’s not forget God is renewing all of His creation. The promise of God is, “Behold I make all things new” (Revelation 21:5).

In Jesus, heaven and earth unite, and we join with Him by God’s grace. His sustaining grace carries us through all the ups and downs of life. Let’s keep our eyes on Jesus the comforter and cling to Him, and work for justice for all and the common good of humanity.