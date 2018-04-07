Ratan tried his best to reach God through his efforts, and worked at leading a perfect life. But, again and again, he would feel miserable, struck by the realisation that his inner life was far from perfect. He stopped trying, in despair, and was worried if he would ever connect with God.

Around that time, Ratan started praying to God. As he read his Bible, he came across the words of Jesus addressed to his followers: “Very truly I tell you, you will see heaven open, and the angels of God ascending and descending on the Son of Man” (John 1:51). Ratan knew Jesus was referring Jacob’s dream in which he saw angels travelling on a ladder between God and Jacob (Gen.28:12). It dawned on him that in this passage Jesus is saying that He is the greater way of access to God. While angels are considered messengers of God, Jesus is both the message and the messenger; the one who connects us to our heavenly Father. The way to God is God Himself. God in Jesus Christ became one of us and lived among us in order to lead us out of darkness and into His marvellous light. He is like a ladder that connects heaven and earth.

“The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the One and Only who came from the Father, full of grace and truth” (John 1:14). By His incarnation, Jesus bridged the unfathomable chasm between God and wayward humanity.

Ratan welcomed Jesus into his life. As it is written, “to all who did receive him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God” (John 1:12).

Ratan finally experienced what he longed for, a deep down assurance that he is now a child of God. He is grateful that God in love connects with us and gives us access to God.