Jesus of Nazareth, God incarnate, rose from the dead on the third day after His Crucifixion, and because He conquered death, all believers will subsequently share in His victory over “sin, death, and the Devil.” Jesus’ raising of Lazarus from the dead foreshadowed His resurrection; Jesus said to Martha, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die” (John 11:25). Hallelujah! When our loved ones die, as children of God and recipients of eternal life are promoted to glory to be in God’s presence.

Mary Magdalene, a woman disciple of Jesus, was present at the foot of the cross (John 19:25) and the empty tomb. She was ignorant, distressed and grieved when she did not find the dead body of Jesus. Mary was still thinking “from below” had to be redirected to look above. In Jesus, earth and heaven unite. Her persistence was rewarded when Jesus revealed Himself and called her by name; in amazement, she responded to Jesus’ voice. Mary was the first one to proclaim the Gospel that Jesus is alive. Jesus commissions her to tell the disciples, whom Jesus calls brothers, that He is alive. Mary exemplifies true discipleship.

After seeing the resurrected Lord, the fearful disciples were filled with joy and courage; and became messengers of the Gospel of Jesus all over the world, proclaiming that God loves them and forgives them as they, in repentance, turn to Him. Jesus sets us free from all bondages, for He paid the price for our sins or karma on the Cross. As we experience God’s forgiveness, we forgive others.

Every word Jesus spoke is to be trusted and obeyed. His words bring life and freedom from the bondage of sin, death and the Devil. And we look forward to the day when God will make all things new (Rev. 21:5). Have you encountered the resurrected Christ Jesus?