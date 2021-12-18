The global human family continues to encounter an unprecedented season of hardships; the death of a loved one, job losses, abuse of children and women, even the wealthiest nations struggle for solutions, especially for the coronavirus pandemic. And we hear the cry; Is there any hope? When King Ahaz faced a national crisis threatened by other kings, the prophet Isaiah (chs.6-9) called upon people to recognise and receive God’s amazing grace, to have a glimpse into God’s loving heart and holiness. However, King Ahaz rejected Isaiah’s message and trusted his ultimate enemy for deliverance.

Isaiah calls to overcome their hopelessness through faith by focusing on God. Indeed, God is the anchor of our faith and hope for the future. Human problems at the root are spiritual and require a spiritual solution. God provided a sign of hope in a sea of despair. “Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign: The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and[c] will call him Immanuel”. (7:14). And Isaiah further spoke about the virgin’s baby child, the Messiah, who was born 600 years later. For unto us a Child is born, Unto us a Son is given; And the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counsellor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace” ( 9:6).

God’s solution is an amazing mystery, for there is nothing weaker, more helpless, vulnerable, more dependent than a baby. God, who is beyond everything created, took on humanity to be God with us, to love us. Christmas is a call to be a hope giver, to love and help others in tangible ways, especially those weaker than ourselves. The call to love is often difficult, but it also reminds us how God loves us unconditionally and sacrificially. Do we love and trust Jesus, our Saviour and Lord in word and deed?