Jesus and His disciples’ entry into Jerusalem were joyfully celebrated, and Jesus was welcomed as the Messiah, the King of peace. In Jesus, we see an extraordinary combination of omnipotence and gentleness. In a violent and vengeful world, leaders need to follow the example of Jesus to use power to work for the flourishing of human life.

Jesus promised that the gospel of peace would be preached to all the kingdoms of this world, which is relevant today when violence has taken precedence over promoting peace. King Jesus ushered in God’s peace; the Hebrews called it shalom, which is the absence of warfare and the flourishing of life for all. God’s shalom brings in the blessing of harmony and prosperity.

Jesus gave His life to usher in such peace.

At Jesus’ birth, the angels announced, singing, “Glory to God in the highest, and peace on earth, goodwill towards men.” And later, John the Baptist declared, “Behold the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world.” And now, as Jesus entered Jerusalem and demonstrated that the Messiah had come to be the King. Matthew explains, “This took place to fulfil what was spoken through the prophet: “Say to Daughter Zion, ‘See, your king comes to you, gentle and riding on a donkey, and on a colt, the foal of a donkey.’ (Matthew 21:4-5). In Jesus’s work, “The blind receive sight, the lame walk, lepers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, and the good news is proclaimed to the poor” (Matthew 11:4-5).

When we are disheartened, gentle Jesus encourages us not to give up. When we are downcast, gentle Jesus wipes away our tears. Our loving, victorious king has the power to help us and the gentleness to heal us. Believe in God’s intervention in our life and world, and expect God to show up and help. Let the life of Jesus be our guide and strength!