Jesus’ most comforting words about rest are, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28). Jesus’ invitation is open for us even today. He invites us to step into a life led by Him where our weary and troubled souls can finally find out rest. The rest God gives is not like what we experience after sleeping or relaxing with Netflix and food after a long day’s work. The rest Jesus gives reaches the very depths of our heart and soul.

Our jobs constantly demand performance and conformity from us. Jesus gives rest to abide in His empowering unchanging presence. Didn’t Jesus say, “I am the vine and you are the branches…abide in my love?” (John 15). We do not have to present a perfect picture of ourselves to be accepted and loved by Jesus. Jesus is our life. We gain abiding rest living in the presence of God, starting right here and now with Jesus’ peace.

As we live mindful of Jesus’ abiding presence with us, we can go through hardships and challenges that come our way. We find security in knowing His promises are unfailing.

During these unusual times of global pandemic everything is shaken to the core. Things seems to be falling apart, but since our life is centred on Christ, the centre will certainly hold. In fact, a kind of physical rest has been made compulsory for us. We can use this time to examine our life priorities and discover a fresh, what it takes to rest in Christ, while living in God’s presence.

Talk with Jesus as you ask for your rest and peace. Ask Jesus to lift the burden that you are carrying, as you enter His presence.

Allow Jesus to mould you into His image and pray you will radiate God’s peace and rest onto others in the midst of chaos as you walk down the path of rest. Amen.