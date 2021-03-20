Rohan claims his privilege to worship and pray to Heavenly Father through Jesus Christ in the power of the Holy Spirit (Eph. 2:18). In God’s Holy presence, he confesses all his sins and prays for the cleansing of his body, soul and Spirit.

Rohan is utterly amazed and full of gratitude that through Jesus Christ in the power of the Holy Spirit, he can enter the holy of holies to experience God’s cleansing power. Like King David, we can also confess our sins and pray God would wash us thoroughly from our iniquity (Psalm 51:2) and cleanse us from our sin.

We know Heavenly Father is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness (1 John 1:9). We need to surrender ourselves completely and unreservedly in every area of our life to God.

Rohan has learnt to take his stand against Satan’s workings that try to hinder prayer life. In our prayer life, we need to claim the promise of God’s word that greater is He who is in us than he that is in the world (1 John 4:4). We indeed give thanks to God that Jesus, the sinless lamb of God, defeated the power and control of sin over our lives. We need to claim and live in the freedom and power of the indwelling Holy Spirit.

God has provided us with armour to win spiritual victory. We put on the girdle of truth, the breastplate of righteousness, the sandals of peace, and the helmet of salvation. We lift the shield of faith against all the fiery darts of Satan; and take in hand the sword of the Spirit, the Word of God. (Eph. 6: 13-17). We chose to know and love God personally and to love all of God’s creation. In Jesus are called to live as an ambassador of peace and reconciliation in God’s beautiful world. Let us live in the victory Jesus provides freely by His grace.