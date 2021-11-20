Rose, a beautiful fashion model, visited famous places to see and be seen. Jesus, however, came to “seek and save that which was lost” and “to heal the broken-hearted”. Behind her glamorous looks, Rose nursed a broken heart. She soon realised that no class of people are exempt from broken hearts. The coronavirus and its aftermath caused much grief and pain. People are hurt because of betrayal, scorned because of poverty or the colour of their skin. Rejection, injustice, sickness, and baffling tragedies happen without discrimination, and it’s heart breaking.

Jesus does not tell us to stop crying. Remember He wept at the death of Lazarus, yet Jesus spoke powerful words of comfort, He said, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die” (John 11:25). Jesus tenderly opens His arms and invites us to weep on His shoulder. Rose found a balm for her wounded heart when she read God’s promise, “I have called you by name; you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through fire you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you.” (Isa.43:1-3). Joy unspeakable filled her heart when God’s word assured her, “you are mine”? She rejoiced in the fact that God claimed her as His own and would never let her go. We are seen and loved.

Let every crushed, broken, and bruised heart be brought to Jesus to hear His healing words. What season of life are you in today? Are you broken hearted? Is fear drowning your faith? Rose found that Jesus came to seek and save her. Let’s worship our heavenly Father through Jesus Christ in the power of the Holy Spirit. Jesus gives us His healing and joy as we lay the broken pieces of our life before him. Hallelujah!