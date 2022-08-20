Mona weathered many storms in her life, and one wonders how she could give a testimony that her life overflows with joy and peace! Mona narrates her journey, which began when she turned to Jesus. “It was the realization of the mystery that God became man in Jesus, the eternal and the temporal united, that God can be known personally, and I can communicate with God and listen to God speak while I wait in His holy presence.” Isn’t it amazing we receive God’s riches at Christ’s expense!

Mona rejoices with Jesus in solidarity, walks the dusty road and meets people’s pressing needs. Jesus personally understood the pain and joys of people.

He wept with those weeping at the death of his friend Lazarus whom he raised from the dead. By raising Lazarus from the dead, Jesus proclaimed to the world that He has power over life and death. God indeed is the source of all life. And therefore, Mona also is aware of the pull toward the inauthentic caused by anxiety and sin, which lures us away from the true, joyful path of God.

Mona knows it’s necessary to set her priorities right to live a life pleasing to God. As Jesus said, “Seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness” (Mat. 6:33); in real-life situations, whatever the nature of the challenges, the peace and power of God are available to those who are focused on intentionally living a Christlike life.

We must answer the question,” Does what I am doing please God?” Unless we answer this question honestly and follow the ways of the kingdom of God, our life will be like a ship without a rudder in a turbulent sea. Jesus calls us to an abundant life. God’s Word and Spirit and the community of faith uphold us to fulfil the calling and vision God has given us. Mona knows Jesus is for her, and so should we!