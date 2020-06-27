Jesus brings peace “through his sacrifice on the cross, thereby putting to death the enmity” (Eph. 2:16). The wayward life of humanity has created a situation of conflict, strife and war. And Darwin’s theory of the survival of the fittest only nurtures power struggles, pointing to sinfulness of human beings reflected in systemic sins of domination and exclusion.

Jesus, in whom the fullness of God dwelt bodily, came into a world of conflict to bring harmony between God and all of creation. He went about doing good, feeding the hungry, and challenging religious traditions that deny freedom and equality, and empowering the dispossessed in particular, especially women.

Some talk about peace is degrading and cheapens it to trickery. Just close your eyes, say “all is well” and your stress will melt away and peace will arrive.

Think of migrant labourers who walked on foot and many who died, child abuse victims and shameless economic exploitation of the poor. To promote peace, as a trick of the mind, without any cost is always doomed to failure.

Others promote cutting down desire, because peace is inside us and can be managed through control of expectations.

We all will face death and judgment of God. The fear of the unknown future stresses us in the present as we wonder whether we will see light at the end of the tunnel of death. Are we prepared to meet our creator? Are we living our life fulfilling the desires of the flesh or manifesting the fruit of the Spirit which is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance,” (Gal. 5:22–23) the very elements of the peace we seek? Peace through Jesus Christ is a gift of God’s grace. Have you received it?